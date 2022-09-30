New Food Truck hosts soft opening in Evansville

A new food truck will host a soft opening Friday and Saturday.
Joey Za's Pizza and Steaks will be serving diners at Old National from 11a.m. to 2p.m.
From 4p.m. to 7p.m. they will at the Evansville Half Marathon Expo.
The food truck will offer everything from cheesesteak subs, pizza by the slice, cannoli's, and hoagies.
Owners ask that customers be patient and understanding in the initial few weeks as the business gets their crew together, prep/cooking operations worked through, and product inventory.