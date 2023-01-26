New Harmony Fire Department to host annual 'Sausage and Bean Supper'

If you're looking to fill your belly this weekend and for a good cause, this may be the fundraising event for you!
The New Harmony Fire Department will host their annual 'Sausage and Bean Supper' this Saturday, January 28th.
Dinner will be served from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Posey County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Adult meal tickets will be $10 and children 12 and younger are $5.
Organizers say there will be a raffle for two guns this year.
Raffle tickets are $10 each or five tickets for $40. Tickets can be purchased from any New Harmony Fire Department member or at the door during the event.