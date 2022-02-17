New Indiana Guidance Removing Quarantine, Contact Tracing Requirements for Schools

On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Health announced changes in its COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools and childcare programs throughout the Hoosier State.
The state health department says beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 23:
- Schools no longer will be required to conduct contact tracing or report positive cases to IDOH.
- Schools no longer will need to quarantine students who are exposed to a positive COVID-19 case, regardless of vaccination status or whether the school requires masks.
- Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate for five days and may return on Day 6 if they have been fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medication so long as symptoms are improving, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Individuals should wear a mask through Day 10 any time they are around others inside their homes or in public.
According to the state health department, the change in guidance was made to reflect the declining number of new positive COVID-19 cases across the state.
“These changes reflect the rapid decline in COVID-19 cases as we emerge from the omicron surge and the fact that all school-age children have been eligible to be vaccinated since November,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “While they do not remove the need for continued vigilance, they will ease the reporting burden on schools and help ensure that children can stay in school.”
Additionally, the state health department says it will begin to reduce its COVID-19 response operations, including the testing and vaccination strike teams it had been deploying around the state.
Many school districts in our area have already removed their mask requirement for students and staff, including the Warrick County School Corporation and the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation.
ISDH says schools are expected to continue assisting local health departments with notification in the event of an outbreak or cluster and are encouraged to continue to share information with families when a case is identified so parents can monitor their children for symptoms.