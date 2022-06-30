 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, June 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,
Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

New Indiana law that expands the definition of rape takes effect Friday

New Law expands the definition of rape, takes effect July 1st
El'Agance Shemwell

Starting Friday, the definition of rape in Indiana will be expanded.

House Bill 1079 says a person who has sexual intercourse with someone who attempts to "physically, verbally, or by other visible conduct refuse the person's acts" commits rape.

The previous definition of rape meant engaging in sex, either through the use of force or the threat of force, or with a person who was unaware that the activity is occurring or is mentally incapable of giving consent.

Local advocacy groups like the Albion Fellows Bacon Center says this is a great first step.

"We all hope that there's more convictions, that this allows for prosecutors to actually push forward and not only have more arrests, but actually have more convictions for people who perpetrate these crimes," says Hannah Brewer, Survivor Service Navigator.

The non-profit agency provides free and confidential services to anyone who has been impacted by domestic violence sexual violence and human trafficking. They believe this is a modest step in the right direction, but feels there's still a lot of work to do.

"Every time there's a step in the right direction, it allows people to feel more comfortable coming forward. I wouldn't guarantee that, but it always helps."

