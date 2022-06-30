New Indiana law that expands the definition of rape takes effect Friday

Starting Friday, the definition of rape in Indiana will be expanded.
House Bill 1079 says a person who has sexual intercourse with someone who attempts to "physically, verbally, or by other visible conduct refuse the person's acts" commits rape.
The previous definition of rape meant engaging in sex, either through the use of force or the threat of force, or with a person who was unaware that the activity is occurring or is mentally incapable of giving consent.
Local advocacy groups like the Albion Fellows Bacon Center says this is a great first step.
"We all hope that there's more convictions, that this allows for prosecutors to actually push forward and not only have more arrests, but actually have more convictions for people who perpetrate these crimes," says Hannah Brewer, Survivor Service Navigator.
The non-profit agency provides free and confidential services to anyone who has been impacted by domestic violence sexual violence and human trafficking. They believe this is a modest step in the right direction, but feels there's still a lot of work to do.
"Every time there's a step in the right direction, it allows people to feel more comfortable coming forward. I wouldn't guarantee that, but it always helps."