New Indiana police encroachment law faces first legal challenge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A little over a month after taking effect, a new Indiana law is meeting its first legal challenge.
The law has made intentionally moving closer than 25 feet to an active law enforcement scene after being told by police to move back a class C misdemeanor.
A recent incident where a South Bend man was told to move back 25 feet multiple times without explanation has led the ACLU of Indiana to file a lawsuit against the City of South Bend. In the lawsuit, the ACLU claims the law violates the constitutional right to observe and record the police.
44News spoke with Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson for law enforcement’s perspective on the new law.
”That statute exists to give [law enforcement] some breathing room to safely do their job," Sheriff Robinson said, "but it can’t be used as some kind of ever-expanding cushion to push people back so far they’re not able to actually observe police activity.”
The ACLU says the law allows police too much discretion to determine where a scene ends, giving them the ability to push observers far enough away that they can no longer meaningfully monitor police activity.
Sheriff Robinson said sometimes scenes can expand, requiring police to request that observers move back.
”There very well could be an instance of where an initial crime scene was right there, and very present and limited to 25 feet, but it could very easily expand when additional evidence–let’s say bullet holes are found in a nearby house. There might be a need to expand that crime scene to make sure that all physical evidence is collected and documented.”