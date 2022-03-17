New Jefferson Elementary School to Have First Tornado Safe Classrooms in Kentucky

Severe weather can sweep through the Tri-State at any second, and that's why students in Henderson County have been preparing for months. 44News visited the soon to be old Jefferson Elementary School during the statewide Tornado drill, to see how they prepare.
"You get on the ground and put your elbows to the ground, then you cover head and srunch in a little ball. I'm really glad we practice that and our school do precaution," says Dax, 5th grade student.
Students like Dax will be better prepared in the fall because they are moving into a building with the first tornado designed classrooms in the state.
"The new school has a 400 person capacity, so all of our students will be able to go into the corridor area, and each of the classrooms during a tornado or severe weather," says Megan Mortis, Public Information Officer.
The classrooms, windows, and the double steel doors are all FEMA safe in the designated tornado area.
"The windows are unique with the safety feature. They have metal shutters that teachers are able to push a button and they come down kind of like a garage door,"
Construction officials add the area has 6inch concrete ceilings, and 8 inch block walls reinforced with rebar. This way parents, students, and teachers can have peace of mind during an emergency.
Mortis says, "Safety is a top priority in Henderson County Schools for our students and staff, so adding this extra layer of security is important."
School Leaders say the pandemic delayed construction, but the building should be finished before the end of summer. Parents and students will be able to tour the facility soon as well.