New Jury Trial Date Set for Evansville Teen Accused of Murder

Samajui Devonta Barnes 17 of Evansville via Vanderburgh Jail

Samajui Devonta Barnes, 17, of Evansville, (Vanderburgh Jail)

A trial date has been set for an Evansville teen who was charged with murder in connection to a 2021 shooting.

Court records show 17-year-old Samajui Barnes of Evansville will go on trial before a jury on Monday, Aug. 15, at 8:00 a.m.

Barnes' jury trial was originally scheduled for April 11, but that date was canceled.

Barnes was arrested back in October of 2021 in connection to the shooting death of 37-year-old Jonathan Stitts.

A second Evansville teen, 15-year-old Arkee Coleman, was also arrested and charged with murder in connection to Stitts'  death.

Coleman is still on schedule to face a jury on May 16 at 8:00 a.m.

