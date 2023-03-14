New Kentucky medical marijuana bill to go to Senate for vote

Kentucky took the first step towards legalizing medical marijuana on Tuesday morning with the new Senate Bill 47. That bill passed through committee this morning and is headed to the senate floor for a vote.
Some in Kentucky are looking to join the 37 states that already allow medical marijuana use. Although the senate has shot down legislation similar to Senate Bill 47 in the past, one long-time opponent of legalization, Senator Damon Thayer, has already broken from his voting history.
Sen. Thayer said, ”I vote yes, and I want to explain my vote. I have been a long-time opponent of legislation pertaining to marijuana, but I believe Senator West has done a fantastic job.”
The bill would allow those with select medical conditions, including cancer, epilepsy, PTSD, and debilitating pain to have access to medical marijuana, but not until 2025. Senate Bill 47 passed through the Senate Licensing and Occupations Committee by an 8-3 vote, some members voicing strong concern.
Senator Donald Douglas said “over time we see increased anxiety, increased panic attacks and increased paranoid psychosis. There are policing issues. Safety issues.”
Governor Andy Beshear said he would sign the bill if it passed in congress.
With the state’s legislative session winding down, the bill will need to pass in the senate by Thursday to have a chance to become law before the state congress reconvenes.