New Knox County Sheriff's App Leads to Arrest of Two Criminals

Within just two weeks of of the Knox County Sheriff's Office launching their new app, tips have already led to the arrest of two criminals featured on their Most Wanted List.
"One was here in the county and the other one was in Kokomo," said Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin. "We called the Kokomo City Police, and they tracked him down to where our tip led us. So, we've arrested two on outstanding warrants from this. So, it's become an advantage for us."
The app has been so popular, it had 26,000 hits within just the first two days of launching.
Up to date, they have had 3,000 downloads.
You can also scroll through the inmate list and track if a predator lives near you.
"We have 87 on the sex offender list in Knox County right now," Sheriff Vantlin said.
The app was created by company OCV, and paid for out a discretionary fund in the Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Vantlin is adamant no tax dollars were spent.
Now, citizens can help keep the community safe, all by the touch of their finger tips.
"It's the perfect communication tool," Sheriff Vantlin said. "We really like it and the public really likes it out there."
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office used to have a similar app, but shut it down after technology issues.
Now, they are inspired again to tap into technology.
As for the Henderson and Daviess County Sheriff's Office's in Kentucky, they are going to remain relying on their tip lines for now.