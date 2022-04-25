New Law gives Kentucky Public School Students Excused Mental Health Days

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed a bill into law, that allows students to receive excused absences for mental or behavioral reasons.
House Bill 44 allows school districts to change their attendance policies to include provisions for excused absences.
Thera-Tree Pediatric Therapy offers a variety of different therapy services, including mental health. In the past two years, they say the demand for therapy has increased tremendously, but it's difficult for some students to get an appointment during the school year. They believe this law will benefit both students and parents.
"We can get students in quicker because they're now permissible to miss school, and it's not counted against their attendance...they're not worried about getting a truancy letter because the appointments during the day," says CEO Jessica Hatfield
Hatfield also believes this bill will open the door for tough conversations.
"This will help alleviate the stigma around mental health. If they see they're not performing like there peers are, they may have ideas about themselves. We want to really insinuate their distinct value and that regardless of what the challenges are, its perfectly okay. We're going to get to that next level,"
Thera-Tree Pediatric Therapy offers free screenings, if anyone has been on the fence about seeking services for themselves or children, you can call to schedule an appointment in Owensboro or Henderson.