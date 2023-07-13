New Madisonville-Hopkins County Sports Complex on track to open by 2024

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEVV) —There's a buzz of anticipation growing from those who are looking forward to Madisonville's new sports complex.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton shared an update on the progress.
"As you can see behind us on the left side of the building, that frame, roof, walls, that's about 80% complete right now" said Mayor Cotton.
Renderings show the sports complex will have 6 basketball courts, 12 volleyball courts and even several pickleball courts.
He says if all goes as planned, he hopes the facility will open next year.
The Madisonville-Hopkins County Sports Complex is an approximately $15-million project that will provide a sports facility for the community.
The project is located in Madisonville in Midtown Commons, just off I-69.