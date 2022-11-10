New mobile unit to provide free healthcare services throughout the community

The Vanderburgh County Health Department unveiled a new mobile unit to provide free services throughout the community
"We're excited to kick off this new opportunity to improve the health of our community - allowing us to reach those who might need our services the most, but have certain barriers to access those services," said administrator Joe Gries.
Funded by a grant from the Indiana Department of Health, the long awaited project bridges an important gap by providing free healthcare and access to vulnerable populations.
Oftentimes, a lack of funds or transportation will prevent people from seeking out the care that they need, which is why the mobile unit is crucial to ensure medical equity throughout Vanderburgh County.
"All of our immunization services, our STD services - if people don't have the ability to pay, we provide those services absolutely free of charge," explained Gries.
The mobile unit is already being put to good use, providing these essential services to anyone that needs them. Officials say they want to continue addressing the ever evolving needs of the community with a data-driven approach.
"We're really scratching the surface here, we're excited to expand all kinds of the services we provide in all areas of the city and the county," Gries added.
People can find out where the new unit will be by visiting the Vanderburgh County Health Department's Facebook page or website.