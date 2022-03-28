New Owensboro Billboard Aims to Raise Awareness Towards Removal of Confederate Monument

The Owensboro NAACP and the Southern Poverty Law Center have partnered together to bring a new billboard on 11th and Frederica St.
The digital sign reads "Show love for all, Remove Owensboro-Daviess County's Confederate Monument"
“This is a way to promote Owensboro being an accepting and loving place for all people. And In the form of a billboard it brings attention to the issue it’s not as confrontational and is still promoting the message of love an unity," says NAACP President, Rhondalyn Randolph
The Daviess County Fiscal Court wanted to move the state two years ago, but a judge granted a temporary block against it, until rightful ownership is determined.
"We can still look at it towards its artistic value, but also know that it's current place is not suitable for current times. So making sure we can keep up so we're not left 50 years behind is something I think we can strive towards and work together on,"
The NAACP is urging the community to take a stand by writing the judge to push for a decision.