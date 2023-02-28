New partnership aims to save more animals in Vanderburgh County

A new partnership in the River City aims to save the lives of more animals.
The Vanderburgh Humane Society will be teaming up with Evansville Animal Control and Best Friends Animal Society.
Officials say best friends if providing a grant of $150,000 to support the initiative.
The goal is to increase the live release rate from 61% to 91% for dogs and cats entering animal control.
“Things will only improve for our community’s animals if we all work together,” says Kendall Paul, CEO of the Vanderburgh Humane Society. “This grant will take the VHS and Evansville Animal Care & Control’s longtime partnership to new heights. The initiatives that come from this collaboration will have a positive impact for the people and animals of Vanderburgh County.”
Through the shelter collaborative program, Best Friends will be providing grant funding to cover the expenses associated with achieving the partnership’s goals.
Evansville Animal Care & Control and VHS will use the funding to implement nationally recognized proven strategies to decrease unnecessary intake and increase adoptions, community engagement, and rescue partnerships.
Current partnership initiatives are:
- FREE microchips for pets in the community at pop-up microchip clinics, including the first one coming up on:
Friday, March 3, 2023 from 1-5 pm
Located in the Vanderburgh Humane Society’s rear Intake lobby
(National microchip registration is included at no extra charge)
- Use portions of the grant to waive reclaim fees so families can reclaim their pets from Evansville Animal Care & Control more quickly, with less financial burden
- Creative initiatives to improve outcomes for cats
- To provide best practice recommendations to update the City of Evansville’s Animal Control Ordinance
- A focused collaboration around promotion of adoptable pets and fundraising for animals’ medical expenses at both organizations
Officials say they hope this will dramatically reduce the need to euthanize animals for a lack of space.