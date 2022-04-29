New principal named at Apollo High School

Apollo High School has a familiar face stepping in as the new principal.
The district chose Bob Dych to be the next principal of AHS.
Dych is no stranger to the AHS community. He has served as the assistant principal at the school since July 2010. According to the district, his tenure will begin on July 1.
The AHS School-Based Decision Making Council made it official at a meeting and the news was followed by a welcoming reception for the new principal.
According to the district, Dych joined DCPS in January 2000 as a teacher at Daviess County High School. He also worked at Webster County High School where he served as assistant principal and athletic director for one year before returning to DCPS and AHS as assistant principal.
“It is my goal to serve the students, families, staff and community by leading a team that strives to arrive at a common destination through our sustained efforts to work with purpose toward shared goals,” Dych said.
Dych said one of the main priorities he expects to address is to work with the AHS community to establish a "positive culture of high expectations."