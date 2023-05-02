 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory area include
Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake,
Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil's Kitchen
Lake, Lake of Egypt, Kentucky Lake, and Lake Barkley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution
since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.

&&

New principal named for Owensboro elementary school

Andrew Self

Owensboro Public Schools has a new principal for one of it's elementary schools next fall.

OPS Superintendent Dr. Matthew Constant has named Andrew Self the new principal for Newton Parrish School.  He will replace Alicia Storm, who has accepted a new position with Owensboro Public Schools.

Currently an assistant principal at Owensboro High School, Self has also served as a Dean of Students at Daviess County High School, assistant principal at Hanson Elementary in Hopkins County and a teacher at Madisonville North Hopkins High School.

Self will take over the role as principal on July 1st, ahead of the 2023-24 school year.

