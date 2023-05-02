New principal named for Owensboro elementary school

Owensboro Public Schools has a new principal for one of it's elementary schools next fall.
OPS Superintendent Dr. Matthew Constant has named Andrew Self the new principal for Newton Parrish School. He will replace Alicia Storm, who has accepted a new position with Owensboro Public Schools.
Currently an assistant principal at Owensboro High School, Self has also served as a Dean of Students at Daviess County High School, assistant principal at Hanson Elementary in Hopkins County and a teacher at Madisonville North Hopkins High School.
Self will take over the role as principal on July 1st, ahead of the 2023-24 school year.