New program looks to provide the next generation of educators with an early start to their career

Reitz High School

A collaboration between USI and the EVSC will allow high school juniors and seniors to gather college credits in Elementary Education, as a way of getting them to the next level.

 Tommy Mason

A new program for EVSC students will gear them up to pass along knowledge to the next generation of pupils.

The Academy For Future Educators will partner with USI to prepare juniors and seniors for the next steps in Education courses at the college level.

The announcement was made Thursday.

The academy will be housed inside Reitz High School, allowing those interested in Elementary Education to take college level courses prior to graduation.

Students who participate will save roughly $13,000 in college tuition, receiving at least 18 credit hours.

