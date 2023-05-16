New Roca Bar location set to open Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)--River City residents will just need to wait one more day for a popular bar and restaurant to re-open their doors.
According to a post to Facebook, Roca Bar officials say their opening day has been pushed to Wednesday, May 17th because of a supply chain issue.
We're told the restaurant moved all four of their pizza ovens to the new location, but they are waiting for another piece of equipment.
The South Kentucky Avenue location closed last month.
The new Roca Bar location will open Wednesday at 4 P.M. at 4600 Washington Avenue in Evansville.