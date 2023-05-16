 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Roca Bar location set to open Wednesday

  • 0
New Roca Bar location set to open Wednesday
Megan DiVenti

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)--River City residents will just need to wait one more day for a popular bar and restaurant to re-open their doors. 

According to a post to Facebook, Roca Bar officials say their opening day has been pushed to Wednesday, May 17th because of a supply chain issue.

We're told the restaurant moved all four of their pizza ovens to the new location, but they are waiting for another piece of equipment. 

The South Kentucky Avenue location closed last month. 

The new Roca Bar location will open Wednesday at 4 P.M. at 4600 Washington Avenue in Evansville. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you