New round of scam calls targeting Wayne County residents

The Wayne County Sheriff' s Office is reporting they received multiple calls about several scam calls in the area.
According to investigators, the first scam advises the caller of a valuable mail package being held at customs.
The caller wants personal or bank account information for payment in order to have it cleared.
Deputies say do not give out personal information to callers such as these.
The second reported scam claims to be a fundraiser for law enforcement.
If you have received one of these phones calls, contact the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.