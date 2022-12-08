New sales tax could raise utility bills for some Kentucky property owners

A new sales tax bill going into effect on January 1st has some people in the Bluegrass State worried about this will impact their wallets.
Beginning in 2023, Kentucky House Bill 8 will become law. It changes how many different services are taxed across the Commonwealth, including residential utility services to any place other than your primary residence.
"Your home energy bill, at your house, is still not going to be taxed and we're going to continue to advocate to make sure that sales tax exemption stays in place," said Joe Arnold of Kentucky Electric Cooperatives.
Owners of multiple properties could see a 6 percent increase unless they fill out an exemption form designating their primary residence. For instance, people who own a vacation home or other secondary real estate would face the new tax - or anywhere else where a customer has multiple meters in their name.
"Our co-ops also understood that because the sales tax exemption is being removed for non-primary residences, they want to make sure that people are not mistakenly taxed," Arnold added.
The exemption form can be found on the Kentucky Department of Revenue's website, and needs to be returned by December 15th to avoid your utility company being mistakenly taxed.