New sculpture of a Bluegrass pioneer unveiled at the museum

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) —
Without Bill Monroe, there would be no bluegrass music. Now, his bronze sculpture which was presented to him on the 70th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry will be on display at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the new installation in its lobby today, thanks to a long-term loan with the Grand Ole Opry.
The sculpture was made by Kentucky artist Steve Shields and was presented to the late Bill Monroe at the 70th anniversary celebration. As an Opry member for over 60 years, Monroe graced the Opry stage early into its existence and left a lasting impact.
"It was presented to Bill Monroe in January of 1996 when the opry had its 70th anniversary. It was rolled out on stage and presented to him," said Jen Larson, the Director of Archives at the Grand Ole Opry. "He donned his hat at the sculpture and gave it respect but at the time it was a way to honor Bill Monroe and the very golden years of his career."
Bluegrass and the Commonwealth of Kentucky have forever been linked, making this partnership with the Opry to bring the sculpture to Owensboro and obvious choice. By bringing home the sculpture of a bluegrass pioneer, it will not only continue the legacy of Bill Monroe but add an iconic artifact to the museum.
"That its so linked to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, that's the reason we really exist here in Owensboro but I could think of no institution that he is also linked so closely with than the Grand Ole Opry," said Chris Joslin, Executive Director of the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum.
The Director of Archives for the Grand Ole Opry [Jen Larson] says the loan is for 5 years, but they aren't opposed to it being here longer.