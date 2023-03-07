New security measures fast-tracked in Owensboro public schools after student caught with a loaded gun

On Monday, parents received a frightening alert after a student at Owensboro Middle School brought a loaded gun and knife to school. This incident is causing a new safety feature that has been in the works to be fast-tracked in all Owensboro public schools.
According to Owensboro Public School Superintendent Matthew Constant, ”we’ve been researching weapon detecting systems for months now, and we are getting ready now to partner with an organization that will be providing those to our middle and high school sites.”
The weapon detection system is called OPENGATE. It’s a mobile metal-detector system that will screen everyone entering Owensboro public schools. With the new system, students will not have to stop to remove items from pockets or bags. The incident at Owensboro Middle School has pushed the OPENGATE system to the top priority, and more information will be released after a board meeting on Thursday.
Owensboro Public Schools superintendent Matthew Constant pinned the safe resolution of the situation on the preparedness of the school. He told 44News ”both students and staff are training all the time in safety.”
According to the superintendent, the student with the gun was discovered after a tip from fellow students. To be ready for these situations, Owensboro Public Schools have monthly emergency drills. As well, new staff receive active shooter simulation training where police fire blank rounds inside the school, and all staff complete yearly online active shooter training.
The student is being held in the Adair County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of possession of a handgun by a minor and illegally bringing a firearm onto school property.