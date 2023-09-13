New state diversion program now in effect in Hopkins County

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) —Hopkins County is one of ten counties in the state selected to take part in a new program that helps prevent the criminal cycle before it begins.
"The idea behind the program is that it removes people from the criminal process," said Lee Riddle, County Attorney of Hopkins County.
Hopkins County is a pilot county for Kentucky Senate Bill 90. Rather than go to jail for a non-violent, or non-sexual offense, eligible individuals or those recommended to the program by prosecution, can seek mental health treatment or drug rehab rather than incarceration.
"They are given opportunities for drug rehab, given opportunities for mental health counseling and it extends even beyond that," Riddle says. "Opportunities for housing, even employment opportunities later, education opportunities."
Advocates say it's the best way to prevent people from getting into the jail system and instead setting them up with mental health and addiction treatment along with steady work and education.
"Addressing their issues on the front end, and then giving them opportunities on the backend," Riddle says. "If you can stop that criminal cycle maybe its just one less person that gets in the roundabout of committing crimes, going to jail."
Out of the ten counties selected in the state, Hopkins County is the fifth county to enact the program and first in Western Kentucky.
If you live in Hopkins County and believe you or someone you know qualifies for this program, you can reach out to the County Attorneys office.