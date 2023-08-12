New sushi restaurant to celebrate grand opening in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEVV)— A new sushi restaurant will hold a grand opening on Sunday.
Osaka Newburgh is a sushi and Japanese restaurant located at 4222 Bell Road, Suite 7.
The grand opening takes place on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Osaka is open from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Friday, they are open from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. On Saturdays, they are open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. On Sunday, they are open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and closed on Monday.