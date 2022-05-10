New technology provides relief for breast cancer patients

New technology to fight breast cancer has been tried and tested right here in the Tri-State.
Instead of a wire-guided procedure to locate abnormalities in the tissue, doctors now insert a magnetic seed, to locate and isolate problem areas.
"It actually uses magnetism," said Dr. Joshua Aaron, a surgeon at St. Vincent Evansville. "This seed is implanted thirty days before the operation and is then activated by a probe in the operating room. It pinpoints down where the lesion is, using GPS it can get within a milometer of the area."
The first two hospitals in the nation to utilize this technology is Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville and Carmel, Indiana.