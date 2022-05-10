 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Heavy rain from last week has caused rises on the Ohio River and
minor flooding is now expected at Newburgh.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night to early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 32.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Thursday morning to a crest of 41.2 feet Friday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
&&

New technology provides relief for breast cancer patients

Bryce Anglin

New technology to fight breast cancer has been tried and tested right here in the Tri-State.

Instead of a wire-guided procedure to locate abnormalities in the tissue, doctors now insert a magnetic seed, to locate and isolate problem areas.

"It actually uses magnetism," said Dr. Joshua Aaron, a surgeon at St. Vincent Evansville. "This seed is implanted thirty days before the operation and is then activated by a probe in the operating room. It pinpoints down where the lesion is, using GPS it can get within a milometer of the area."

The first two hospitals in the nation to utilize this technology is Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville and Carmel, Indiana.

