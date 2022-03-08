New Traffic Pattern Announced at Pigeon Creek Bridge on Highway 41 in Evansville

Transportation officials in southwestern Indiana say drivers traveling on Highway 41 near the Pigeon Creek Bridge in Evansville will be following a new traffic pattern soon.

Starting on March 22, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) Southwest says that southbound US 41 traffic will be directed to SR 66/Fares Avenue at the Pigeon Creek Bridge.

From there, INDOT says traffic will take the Diamond Avenue exit, proceed to the signal at Fares Avenue/Diamond Avenue, take a left at the signal, then take an immediate right back onto the ramp for US 41 southbound.

Since the new traffic route could cause some congestion, INDOT says signal times at Fares/Diamond will be adjusted to help with traffic flow. Additionally, the right lane on Diamond will be a right turn ONLY onto US 41.

INDOT says the detour will be in-place until mid July while crews work to replace pavement from the Pigeon Creek Bridge to the Diamond Avenue Overpass.

Work to replace the Pigeon Creek Bridge has been underway since the bridge was hit by a semi back in January of 2020.