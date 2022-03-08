 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.River levels along the lower Ohio River are falling currently but
many points are expected to have rises again late this week due to
recent rainfall in the basin. Many points will remain in flood for
this week and beyond.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 16...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 38.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.8
feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday, March 16.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

New Traffic Pattern Announced at Pigeon Creek Bridge on Highway 41 in Evansville

  • Updated
Traffic Alert

Transportation officials in southwestern Indiana say drivers traveling on Highway 41 near the Pigeon Creek Bridge in Evansville will be following a new traffic pattern soon.

Starting on March 22, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) Southwest says that southbound US 41 traffic will be directed to SR 66/Fares Avenue at the Pigeon Creek Bridge.

From there, INDOT says traffic will take the Diamond Avenue exit, proceed to the signal at Fares Avenue/Diamond Avenue, take a left at the signal, then take an immediate right back onto the ramp for US 41 southbound.

Since the new traffic route could cause some congestion, INDOT says signal times at Fares/Diamond will be adjusted to help with traffic flow. Additionally, the right lane on Diamond will be a right turn ONLY onto US 41.

INDOT says the detour will be in-place until mid July while crews work to replace pavement from the Pigeon Creek Bridge to the Diamond Avenue Overpass.

Work to replace the Pigeon Creek Bridge has been underway since the bridge was hit by a semi back in January of 2020.

New traffic pattern for Pigeon Creek Bridge

New traffic pattern for Pigeon Creek Bridge for the Pigeon Creek Bridge on Highway 41 in Evansville (INDOT Southwest)

