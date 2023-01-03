New Vanderburgh County Sheriff and Prosecutor sworn in to office

On Tuesday, Vanderburgh County saw its newest elected officials inaugurated at Old National Events Plaza. Among them is new sheriff, Noah Robinson, and prosecutor, Diana Moers. Both are ready to hit the ground running.
Robinson, a democrat, defeated his republican challenger Jeff Hales in November, getting about 56% of the vote. According to Robinson, his first order of business in office will be ”immediately going out and taking a tour of all the various divisions of the sheriff’s office, meet with all my folks in the various role calls in our jail and our patrol, go down to the courthouse and talk to some of the judges and make sure everyone knows where I stand.”
Robinson’s campaign promises included increased department transparency and accountability, prioritizing school safety, and stopping arrests solely for marijuana possession. However, he says he isn't going to "make change for the sake of change," and wants to be deliberate in implementing his policies, "not making any snap decisions."
Robinson is taking the reigns from the retiring Dave Wedding, a 42 year veteran of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Department and sheriff since 2014.
Diana Moers, a republican, defeated her democratic challenger Jon Schaefer in November, getting about 59% of the vote.
She says her first order of business in office is getting familiar with her team. ”I’m excited to swear all of the staff in–the deputies and the investigators that work under the county prosecutor. We’re having a ceremony tomorrow, so I’m very excited about that. And then, just excited to start diving into the cases and administrative duties.”
Moers is looking to tackle some of the most daunting issues Evansville is currently facing. According to Moers, ”we’re at a critical point in Evansville with crime. Our murder rate is going up, so I’m really excited to collaborate with law enforcement... to make sure that we keep Vanderburgh County safe and are getting convictions on cases."
Moers is taking over for Nicholas Hermann, who she defeated in the republican primary in May.
Moers and Robinson were two of over 50 officials, including school board members and surrounding township board members, to be sworn in today.