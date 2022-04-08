 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Patchy Frost and Near Freezing Temperatures Possible Tonight..

Clouds are forecast to depart from the west to the east overnight
as cold air moves in and across the area. Early morning low
temperatures may dip near freezing. Also, if winds diminish, some
patchy frost could develop in far southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky, southwest Indiana, and far southeast Illinois.

While frost development or freezing temperatures may only last up
to a couple hours, sensitive or tender young early plants or
crops may be susceptible.

New Warnings About Fake COVID Testing Scams

  • 0
Warrick County Sheriff Warns Residents of Spring Scam Calls

The Southwestern Indiana Regional Council on Aging is warning people about a fake COVID-19 testing scam. 

SWIRCA is warning residents of a new scam the organization says is specifically targeting senior citizens.

This time, scammers are listing fake COVID-19 testing sites. They are using these sites to collect personal data. They are also trying to sell the test over the phone to gather personal information.

To prevent this from happening to anyone else, SWIRCA is sharing some advice to spot a scam.

"If somebody calls you and ask to give them a Walmart gift card, that's a big one. A lot of people call and say if you give me a Walmart gift card, we'll give you something in return. You never should have to give something to get something," said Shelly Dunn, Supervisor, SWIRCA and more.

Experts say you should never share any personal information or bank account details over the phone when scheduling a COVID-19 test. 

Recommended for you