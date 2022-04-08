New Warnings About Fake COVID Testing Scams

The Southwestern Indiana Regional Council on Aging is warning people about a fake COVID-19 testing scam.
SWIRCA is warning residents of a new scam the organization says is specifically targeting senior citizens.
This time, scammers are listing fake COVID-19 testing sites. They are using these sites to collect personal data. They are also trying to sell the test over the phone to gather personal information.
To prevent this from happening to anyone else, SWIRCA is sharing some advice to spot a scam.
"If somebody calls you and ask to give them a Walmart gift card, that's a big one. A lot of people call and say if you give me a Walmart gift card, we'll give you something in return. You never should have to give something to get something," said Shelly Dunn, Supervisor, SWIRCA and more.
Experts say you should never share any personal information or bank account details over the phone when scheduling a COVID-19 test.