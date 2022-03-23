New Wildlife Management Area Opening in Hopkins County

New opportunities for recreational hunting, fishing, and wildlife watching are coming to Hopkins County, Kentucky.
On Friday, April 1, the new 1,800-acre "Harris-Dickerson Wildlife Management Area (WMA)" will open for use.
The new area is located near KY 70 about seven miles east of Madisonville and north of the Vogue and River Queen units of the Peabody WMA.
It includes frontage on the Pond River and abounds with wetland habitat. Additionally, the new WMA features two large lakes and nine ponds.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says the new Harris-Dickerson WMA will be open under statewide regulations for fishing and hunting, including the youth-only and general spring turkey hunting seasons.
“Harris-Dickerson WMA will provide a wide range of hunting and fishing opportunities,” said Eric Williams, local public lands biologist with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. “Staff are working on plans for a multitude of habitat improvement projects to benefit the grasslands, forests and wetland habitat found on the area.
Interior access to the new WMA will initially be limited mostly to walk-in, and boat-in access from the Pond River.
For more on the new WMA in Hopkins County, you can view the full release from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources by clicking here.