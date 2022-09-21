New workforce development center opens in Webster County

The Webster County Fiscal Court held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday for a brand new workforce development center.
"There's a huge need for truck drivers right now, and we want to be able to have a program where these folks can come in and in three or four weeks, be ready to take their licensure exams, and be ready to go to work - and they are very good paying jobs," said Dr. Cynthia Kelley, President of Madisonville Community College.
In addition to offering CDL classes, the Lisman Workforce Complex will also offer programs for future electrical linemen and diesel mechanics as well. It is on the site of a former coal mine, and is the result of a collaborative effort between the Webster County Fiscal Court, Madisonville Community College, Henderson Community College, Delta Regional Authority, the Kentucky Department for Local Government, and the Green River Development District.
"We've been able to take a mining facility that has been closed, and turn it in to a future for this county," said Dr. Kelley proudly.
The goal is to make students as employable as possible with extremely thorough hands on training for all future professionals. This real world experience pays off - the programs boasts a nearly 100% job placement rate. Dual credit options are also offered for those pursuing diesel mechanics.
"These students can come here and they can get an entire Associate's Degree, or they can get short term certificates and licensures," Dr. Kelley added.
Interested parties can sign up for the programs through either Madisonville Community College or Henderson Community College.