Newborn victim in Evansville death investigation identified

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of an infant who was found dead on Wednesday morning.
The coroner's office says 2-week-old Wade Wilson is the boy who passed away.
The Evansville Police Department says the death investigation began on Wednesday morning when officers responded to a home where a child wasn't breathing.
The child's parents, 47-year-old Timothy Wilson and 26-year-old Taylor Smith were arrested on charges of neglect of a dependent causing death, police said.
The coroner's office says the child's autopsy will take place sometime Thursday to determine an official cause and manner of death.
Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.