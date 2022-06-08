 Skip to main content
Newborn victim in Evansville death investigation identified

  • Updated
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of an infant who was found dead on Wednesday morning.

The coroner's office says 2-week-old Wade Wilson is the boy who passed away.

The Evansville Police Department says the death investigation began on Wednesday morning when officers responded to a home where a child wasn't breathing.

The child's parents, 47-year-old Timothy Wilson and 26-year-old Taylor Smith were arrested on charges of neglect of a dependent causing death, police said.

The coroner's office says the child's autopsy will take place sometime Thursday to determine an official cause and manner of death.

