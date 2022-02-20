Newburgh Church Leaders Celebrate Black History Month with Unity Concert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky... Ohio River at Mount Vernon. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana... Ohio River at Shawneetown. Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. .Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...From this evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Farm land and some main roads are flooded in places southwest and west of Mt. Vernon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 34.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.7 feet Monday, February 28. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&