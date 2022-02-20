Newburgh Church Leaders Celebrate Black History Month with Unity Concert

Newburgh church leaders celebrated Black History Month with a Unity concert Sunday.
Artists Aero Ju, George Dean and G4 and Marcellus Barnes performed.
It was a chance for people to come out and just a enjoy a day of gospel music.
"We're really hoping that this begins to build a dialogue within our community, between many different communities and many different groups that right now our culture is so polarized, there's so many barriers between us," John Heflick, the local outreach lead said. "We just wanted to get people in the same room, celebrating God together and worshipping and enjoying music."
The tithes given at the end of the concert will be given to the Evansville African American Museum to benefit scholarships for their youth programs.