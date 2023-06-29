Newburgh is facing damage after severe weather

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEVV) - The severe weather continues to impact the community as residents are recovering from the destruction.
The storm damage is tremendous here in Newburgh. Construction crews are doing everything they can to pick up debris and fallen tree limbs.
Residents experienced many difficulties as trees began to fall on power lines. Around 9 a.m. this morning power outages hit the Tri-State affecting many homes.
Newburgh resident, Jessica Engleman, says “I was in the bathroom cleaning up and I heard a real loud bang. I came into the dining room and I saw out this big window that there was a tree limb right there.”
Engleman tells 44news her family was in the midst of remodeling her former grandparent’s home. Luckily the damage wasn’t as significant as other areas in the community.
As citizens remain optimistic in the midst of chaos.. the city is continuing to work tirelessly to repair the damage.