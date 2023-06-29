 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON EDT/ TO
8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Illinois, southwest Indiana and
the Pennyrile region of western Kentucky. This includes areas
from Mount Carmel Illinois, across the Evansville and Owensboro
areas, to Madisonville Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ to 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms over southwest Indiana, the
Wabash Valley of southern Illinois, and areas of northwest
Kentucky will delay the start of the hazardous heat until
Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Indiana and Kentucky environmental agencies have called for an
Air Quality Alert for their respective areas, including southwest
Indiana and western Kentucky. This alert is in effect until
midnight CDT tonight.

Everyone may experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups
may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include
the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing
problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these
groups are advised to greatly limit their outdoor activities to
reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.

Newburgh is facing damage after severe weather

  • Updated
  • 0
Newburgh deals with damages from severe weather
Emmy Fazenbaker

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEVV) - The severe weather continues to impact the community as residents are recovering from the destruction.

The storm damage is tremendous here in Newburgh. Construction crews are doing everything they can to pick up debris and fallen tree limbs.

Residents experienced many difficulties as trees began to fall on power lines. Around 9 a.m. this morning power outages hit the Tri-State affecting many homes.

Newburgh resident, Jessica Engleman, says “I was in the bathroom cleaning up and I heard a real loud bang. I came into the dining room and I saw out this big window that there was a tree limb right there.”

Engleman tells 44news her family was in the midst of remodeling her former grandparent’s home. Luckily the damage wasn’t as significant as other areas in the community.

As citizens remain optimistic in the midst of chaos.. the city is continuing to work tirelessly to repair the damage.

