Newburgh man dies in crash at Warrick County Solid Waste

A Newburgh, Indiana man was killed in an incident at Warrick County Solid Waste on Tuesday, according to authorities.
The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says 69-year-old Samuel Kemp of Newburgh was killed in a crash that happened on Tuesday morning.
The sheriff's office says dispatch got a call about an incident with injuries around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Warrick County Solid Waste facility on Pelzer Road in Boonville.
Kemp was reportedly trapped between a truck and a gate, the sheriff's office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner.
The sheriff's office says an investigation into Kemp's death is currently ongoing.
No other information has been released at this time.