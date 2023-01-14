Newburgh man faces multiple drug charges after traffic stop

A Newburgh man faces multiple drug charges after a traffic stop on Saturday morning, police say.
Authorities say they saw a man, later identified as Matthew Campbell, riding his bicycle in the street on Lodge Avenue around 12:47 a.m. Campbell was holding a flashlight in his hand, preventing him from having both hands on his bicycle handlebars.
According to an affidavit, officers initiated a traffic stop in an alley near Covert Avenue.
Officers say after asking if they could search Campbell, he gave permission and told police a false name and date of birth.
Officers searched his backpack, which contained a glass pipe with residue inside, according to an affidavit.
Authorities say Campbell had an active warrant for his arrest out of Warrick County.
According to an affidavit, Campbell was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, where police found a baggy with a crystal substance.
Authorities say the baggy and glass pipe tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Campbell is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic, possession of paraphernalia, false informing, obstruction of justice, and a warrant in Warrick County.