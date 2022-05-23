Newburgh riverfront fireworks show won't happen in 2022, officials cite lack of volunteers and funding

Event organizers in Newburgh, Indiana, say they won't be holding an annual fireworks show on the riverfront this year.
Officials with Historic Newburgh Inc. say they won't be holding their annual fireworks show on the riverfront after several months of discussion surrounding the decision.
"As a small non-profit organization, we have struggled in recent years to find volunteers and funding to hold the event," a statement form Historic Newburgh, Inc. says.
The statement also says that the organization doesn't have a back-up location to host the event, leaving them at the mercy of the river's water levels. "The cost for cancellation of the show due to the river being too high is one that, as a small non-profit organization, Historic Newburgh Inc. cannot financially take on."
While the Independence Day fireworks show won't be held in Evansville this year, Historic Newburgh, Inc. says it will move forward with other local events including the Strawberry Social, Newburgh Farmers Market, Downtown Newburgh Nights, and more.
