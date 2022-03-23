Newburgh Stabbing Suspect Arrested After Turning Self In, Sheriff's Office Says

The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested in connection to a recent stabbing.

According to the sheriff's office, 31-year-old Corey J. Fingers of Newburgh, Indiana, was arrested on Wednesday morning after turning himself in.

The sheriff's office had been looking for Fingers since Saturday, after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection to the stabbing.

According to the sheriff's office, the stabbing happened on Friday in the parking lot of a Newburgh apartment complex on Canal Street. The victim had to be taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

Fingers is currently facing felony charges of Aggravated Battery and Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon in connection to the stabbing, the sheriff's office said.

He's currently being held on a $500,000 bond.