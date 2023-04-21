Newton Parrish brings farm to school on Annual Agriculture Day

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — The fun kicked off at 9:30 Friday morning on how farmers work and what they do. This annual event is a great experience that shows students the world of agriculture.
44News spoke with Organizer, Tonya Murphy, on why this event is important for the kids, “Everything that you are touching in your house almost has some bit of agriculture in it. Whether it’s corn, soybeans, all your oils that you’re cooking in, your plastics in your home, all your hair brushes. Everything has something to do with agriculture and it.”
All throughout the day these students will meet with local farmers, learn and discuss the different types of animals, and have hands-on experience with all the different areas of farming. Areas such as veterinary, beekeeping, crop growing.
There were even hands-on experiences such as petting zoos, presentations on baby chicks, and milking old Rosebud.
44News spoke with student, CJ Adams, on what he learned today, “A baby calf is 90 pounds and it takes 300 tries to fill that bucket up.”
This is an event where farmers will be recognized and appreciated as a staple in our community.