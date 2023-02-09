 Skip to main content
Next round of 'Access to Service Fair' happening Thursday evening in Evansville

  • Updated
Next round of "Access to Service Fair" happening Thursday evening in Evansville
Megan DiVenti

If you need help with your utility and service providers, assistance is on the way. 

Another "Access to Service" Fair is set to kick off in Evansville Thursday, February 9th. 

This means residents will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility representatives. 

The reps will be there to answer questions about bills and services. 

The fair will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the C.K. Newsome Center in Evansville. 

Free rides to the event are available through METS. 

