No arrests made after shooting outside Evansville nightclub

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Evansville police are investigating a recent shooting at an eastside Evansville nightclub.
Police say officers were called after shots were fired outside the Pony Gentleman's Club along South Green River Road.
We're told this unfolded Sunday morning around 4:30 a.m.
EPD says after reviewing security footage, officers confirmed several people were shooting in the parking lot.
Officers say one vehicle was shot up, while another struck a nearby apartment complex.
No arrest have been made at this time.
We'll update you with the latest information as we learn more.