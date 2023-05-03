No Mow May and how you can do your part

It's the idea of doing more for your yard by actually doing less, No Mow May is a way to help maintain the pollinator population.
Like it sounds, No Mow May means taking a break from mowing your lawn for the month of May.
The "No Mow May" movement was first popularized in 2019 overseas in the United Kingdom, but it has since taken root in the United States.
By not mowing, the longer grass can create a more ideal habitat for insects to live and eat. Not cutting your lawn also allows what are often considered weedy plants like dandelion, clover or little violets to actually flower and be a source of food for bees, butterflies and other pollinators.
44News spoke with Dogwood Ridge Bees Owner, Duane Davis, on the importance of bees and why they need our yard, “The bee population is so important to us, they pollinate 75% of what we eat. Ranging from blueberries, almonds, tomatoes, blackberries, on up through cantaloupe, watermelon, zucchini, squash, everything. Mostly everything that’s in the garden. One of the first things that bees need in the spring is the pollen. And one of the first resources, the first plant they can get that from is the dandelion. And that’s one of the number one plants people don’t want in their yards.”
In central Kentucky, more than 25 species of bees were recorded visiting dandelions and white clover in both urban and suburban laws. It has also been found that increased mowing intensity results in negative effects on plant and insect diversity.
It is also a good idea not to use fertilizers, herbicides or pesticides throughout the month so the pollinators can flourish.
This is particularly important during the spring season when foraging opportunities are slim, so just remember you aren’t the only one enjoying your lawn.