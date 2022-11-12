Noco Park presents Mount Noco Winter Experience

Noco Park is holding a Winter event, Mount Noco.
Mount Noco is a Ski Lodge-themed exhibit and dining experience with an aesthetic winter seasonal immersion.
The exhibit will feature a neon sign mural, a ski lift chair mountain projection exhibit, a ski gondola, fire pits, heat lamps, and lights and decor around our outdoor area.
Tickets give you access to igloos, tables in a heated Ski Chalet tent, or dinner in a Ski Gondola.
Tickets will be all-inclusive for access to the whole exhibit, a charcuterie for the table, an entree per person, cocktails, drinks, and a hot chocolate.
The event will take place at Noco Park, located at 163 South 3rd Avenue, Evansville, IN.
The event will occur every Friday and Saturday in December, January, and February from 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Tickets are on sale. To purchase tickets, click here.