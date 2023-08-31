Nominations now open for McDonald’s Outstanding Educator Awards

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Local McDonald's restaurants will again celebrate area teachers this Fall.
Organizers say this is for the launch of the fourth-annual McDonald's Outstanding Educator Awards.
Community members in Evansville, Henderson, Owensboro, and across the Tri-State can nominate outstanding teachers in grades K-12 and the award honors educators who exhibit the ultimate dedication to their students and go the extra mile to contribute to the improvement of education.
Nominations are being accepted now through Friday, September 15th.
Since launching this award program in 2020, officials say locally-owned McDonald’s restaurants have given more than $37,000 in cash and prizes to 185 educators across local communities.
Two tiers of prizes will be awarded at random.
50 educators will receive a $100 Visa gift card and five educators will receive a $1000 gift card to use toward their classroom.
All winners will receive a Best Teacher Ever coffee mug, Outstanding Educator certificate, and McDonald’s food vouchers to “teach it forward” to parents with outstanding students throughout the year.
For more information or to submit a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator Award nomination click here.