 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Through This Afternoon...

Heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees will continue across the
region through late this afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms
development will provide limited relief from the heat.

Those with outdoor activities planned should consider
rescheduling them to the cooler evening hours. If you must be
outdoors in the heat, drink plenty of water and take frequent
breaks in an air conditioned environment.

Nonprofit group working to stop demolition of historic Huntingburg home

  • Updated
  • 0
Indiana Landmarks photo of historic Huntingburg home

19th-century home in at 405 N. Main St. in Huntingburg, Indiana (Photo courtesy Indiana Landmarks)

City officials in Huntingburg, Indiana, have paused plans to demolish a 19th-century home near the city's downtown so preservation advocates can look for someone interested in rehabilitating the property, according to the nonprofit organization Indiana Landmarks.

According to Indiana Landmarks, the historic property at 405 N. Main Street was purchased by the city in 2021, with plans to demolish it to provide more parking for nearby downtown businesses.

Instead, the group says it's pushing for the house's renovation and reuse.

“The house suffers from some deferred maintenance, but it is structurally sound and retains a great deal of historic character,” says Greg Sekula, director of Indiana Landmarks’ Southern Regional Office. “It has tremendous potential for commercial or residential use.”

Under its current clapboard and aluminum siding, Indiana Landmarks says the house’s original first story is solid brick, with a dormered second story added sometime in the 1930s. Other historic features include original woodwork, divided light windows, and quartersawn oak floors.

As an alternative to the home's demolition, Indiana Landmarks says one suggestion is to instead add parking behind the home. 

Indiana Landmarks says that while city officials are willing to entertain public proposals for sale or lease of the house, any reuse would still need to include public parking behind the building.

The organization says that proposals are due by the end of July. 

To learn more about submitting a proposal, contact Indiana Landmarks’ Southern Regional Office, south@indianalandmarks.org.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you