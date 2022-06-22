Nonprofit group working to stop demolition of historic Huntingburg home

City officials in Huntingburg, Indiana, have paused plans to demolish a 19th-century home near the city's downtown so preservation advocates can look for someone interested in rehabilitating the property, according to the nonprofit organization Indiana Landmarks.
According to Indiana Landmarks, the historic property at 405 N. Main Street was purchased by the city in 2021, with plans to demolish it to provide more parking for nearby downtown businesses.
Instead, the group says it's pushing for the house's renovation and reuse.
“The house suffers from some deferred maintenance, but it is structurally sound and retains a great deal of historic character,” says Greg Sekula, director of Indiana Landmarks’ Southern Regional Office. “It has tremendous potential for commercial or residential use.”
Under its current clapboard and aluminum siding, Indiana Landmarks says the house’s original first story is solid brick, with a dormered second story added sometime in the 1930s. Other historic features include original woodwork, divided light windows, and quartersawn oak floors.
As an alternative to the home's demolition, Indiana Landmarks says one suggestion is to instead add parking behind the home.
Indiana Landmarks says that while city officials are willing to entertain public proposals for sale or lease of the house, any reuse would still need to include public parking behind the building.
The organization says that proposals are due by the end of July.
To learn more about submitting a proposal, contact Indiana Landmarks’ Southern Regional Office, south@indianalandmarks.org.