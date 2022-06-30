Nonprofit organization pays off mortgage for family of fallen Wayne County deputy

A nonprofit organization based out of Staten Island, New York, says it's covering the cost of a local Illinois family's home loan.

Officials with the "Tunnel to Towers Foundation" said Thursday that in honor of Independence Day, the organization was paying for the mortgages of three fallen Illinois first responders, including Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley.

Deputy Riley was fatally shot in the line of duty while attempting to help a driver on the side of the highway in December 2021.

Deputy Riley's convicted shooter, Ray Tate, was later sentenced to life in prison.

Sean is survived by his wife Lesli and three children.

"Sean was a great husband and a wonderful father to his three children. He was the most selfless man I know that would give the shirt off his back to those in need. I know that he loved his job and the difference that he was making in our community as well as the county he served. If he had the chance right now to get back in his squad car and go, I am certain he would do it all over again," said Leslie Riley.

Tunnel to Towers also paid for the mortgages of Sterling Fire Captain Garrett Ramos, and Chicago Police Officer Paul Nauden.

The organization says it's dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on Sept. 11, 2001. For more than 20 years the Foundation has supported first responders, veterans, and their families by providing the heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes.

More information on the Tunnel to Towers Foundation can be found online at t2t.org.