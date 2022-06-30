 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, June 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,
Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Nonprofit organization pays off mortgage for family of fallen Wayne County deputy

  • Updated
  • 0
Deputy Sean Riley and family

Photo: Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley with his family

A nonprofit organization based out of Staten Island, New York, says it's covering the cost of a local Illinois family's home loan.

Officials with the "Tunnel to Towers Foundation" said Thursday that in honor of Independence Day, the organization was paying for the mortgages of three fallen Illinois first responders, including Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley.

Deputy Riley was fatally shot in the line of duty while attempting to help a driver on the side of the highway in December 2021.

Deputy Riley's convicted shooter, Ray Tate, was later sentenced to life in prison.

Sean is survived by his wife Lesli and three children.

"Sean was a great husband and a wonderful father to his three children. He was the most selfless man I know that would give the shirt off his back to those in need. I know that he loved his job and the difference that he was making in our community as well as the county he served. If he had the chance right now to get back in his squad car and go, I am certain he would do it all over again," said Leslie Riley.

Tunnel to Towers also paid for the mortgages of Sterling Fire Captain Garrett Ramos, and Chicago Police Officer Paul Nauden.

The organization says it's dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on Sept. 11, 2001. For more than 20 years the Foundation has supported first responders, veterans, and their families by providing the heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes.

More information on the Tunnel to Towers Foundation can be found online at t2t.org.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Tags

Recommended for you