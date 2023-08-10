North Gibson School Corp. invited to celebrate time capsule opening

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A Tri-State school district will celebrate a major mark in history later this month.
North Gibson School Corporation will host a time capsule opening and auction Sunday, August 20th.
Back in July, two time capsules planted in the old Princeton High School back in 1912 were uncovered.
The celebration will kick off at 2 p.m. inside the Princeton Community High School arena.
Organizers say items from Old PCMS Gym will also be up for auction. This includes:
1.) Center Court Tiger Head: Starting Bid $250
2.) Old Big 8 Team Banners (Set): Starting Bid $50
3.) Home of Tiger Basketball Sign: Starting Bid $25
4.) Coaches stools made from Old PCMS Bleachers (2): Starting Bid $25 Each
5.) W006BD (Student Radio Station) Media Platform Sign: Starting Bid $25
6.) Tigers Team Media Platform Sign: Starting Bid $25
And from Baldwin Heights:
1.) Scoreboard: Starting Bid $250
Auction items must be paid for on August 20th.
All proceeds will go to the North Gibson Education Foundation.