North High School Green Brigade Marches in Parade at Walt Disney World

Some Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation students were at Walt Disney World on Tuesday marching in a parade.
Members of the Evansville North High School Green Brigade could be seen marching at Walt Disney World as part of the "March Down Main Street Parade" on Tuesday.
The Evansville North Green Brigade wasn't alone in Tuesday's march - they were joined by students from Chesterton High School, from Chesterton, Indiana.
The March Down Main Street Parade is a daily event at Walt Disney World, and includes marching bands from across the country.