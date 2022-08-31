Nortonville, KY man busted for underage sex crimes

Police say they took a potentially dangerous sexual predator off the streets when they arrested 20-year-old Calvin Browning of Nortonville.
Madisonville police received reports of sexual incidents involving Browning and at least 2 juveniles.
He is accused of sexually abusing both victims. Police say he admitted to those crimes during an interview with detectives.
According to police, Browning also had material on his phone that was deemed to be a sexual performance by a juvenile between 12 and 17 years old.
Browning is being held in the Hopkins County Jail.