Nortonville Man And Woman Arrested Related To Sexual Encounter With A Minor

A Nortonville, Kentucky man and woman arrested in regards to an investigation into multiple sexual encounters with a minor.
Madisonville Police arrested 31 year-old Joshua Looney in regards to the investigation. During an interview with investigators, the victim said they engaged in sexual intercourse with Looney at least 6 times. Looney admitted to police that the incidents took place.
Looney remains in Hopkins County Jail on no bond.
Madisonville Police also arrested 28-year-old Brittany Duvall Sunday in relation to an investigation into Unlawful Transaction With a Minor.
With the same case number as Looney's arrest, Duvall admitted to witnessing the sexual intercourse between the victim and a "30-year-old man" and allowing it to continue for several months.
Duvall remains in Hopkins County Jail on no bond.