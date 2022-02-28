 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.

.With dry weather expected this week, crests on the Ohio River from
Owensboro to Golconda are forecast from tonight through Thursday.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 44.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.6
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Monday, March 07.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY,
MARCH 08...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday, March 08.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 41.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.9
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Tuesday, March 08.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Nortonville Man And Woman Arrested Related To Sexual Encounter With A Minor

  • Updated
Brittany Duvall Mug

A Nortonville, Kentucky man and woman arrested in regards to an investigation into multiple sexual encounters with a minor.

Madisonville Police arrested 31 year-old Joshua Looney in regards to the investigation.  During an interview with investigators, the victim said they engaged in sexual intercourse with Looney at least 6 times.  Looney admitted to police that the incidents took place.  

Looney remains in Hopkins County Jail on no bond.

Madisonville Police also arrested 28-year-old Brittany Duvall Sunday in relation to an investigation into Unlawful Transaction With a Minor.

With the same case number as Looney's arrest, Duvall admitted to witnessing the sexual intercourse between the victim and a "30-year-old man" and allowing it to continue for several months.

Duvall remains in Hopkins County Jail on no bond.