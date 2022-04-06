 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NWS Confirms EF-1 Tornado Hit Remote Part of Vanderburgh County on March 30

  • Updated
  • 0
Trees uprooted by EF-1 tornado that hit Vanderburgh County on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Trees uprooted by EF-1 tornado that hit Vanderburgh County on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 (Evansville-Vanderburgh County EMA photo)

The National Weather Service says an EF-1 rated tornado hit a remote part of Vanderburgh County during severe weather and storms that passed through the area on Wednesday, March 30.

A report from the National Weather Service says that the weather event occurred around 7:00 p.m. on March 30.

According to the NWS, the EF-1 tornado had estimated peak winds of 90 miles per hour with a maximum width of 75 yards, traveling only 0.8 miles.

The NWS says that dozens of trees were uprooted or snapped, and that shingle and gutter damage was also seen on two homes.

The Evansville-Vanderburgh County Emergency Agency assisted the NWS in surveying the damage with a drone.

You can see some of the photos of the damage captured by the Evansville-Vanderburgh County EMA below:

Evansville-Vanderburgh County EMA March 30 2022 storm damage photos

1 of 10

Recommended for you